Thompson was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Saturday, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The American winger has three goals and just as many assists through 24 games as a rookie. His 1:30 of average power-play ice time suggests that he has the offensive skill set necessary to be an impact fantasy player in future seasons. For now, he's still learning the trade at right wing for a St. Louis team on the outside looking into the playoff picture.