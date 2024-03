Thompson had a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

That pair of points brings Thompson's point streak to five games, a stretch over which he has three goals and seven points. This stretch is bringing his points up toward what he's done in the last two seasons, campaigns in which he totaled 38 and 47 goals and 68 and 94 points. This season, he has 22 goals and 45 points. It's a disappointing result after a couple of very productive outings.