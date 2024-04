Thompson produced a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.

The 26-year-old center opened the scoring midway through the first period, putting a slick move on Ivan Fedotov to beat the Russian in his first NHL start. Thompson has delivered six multi-point performances in the last 12 games as Buffalo tries to steal a playoff spot, racking up nine goals and 18 points over that stretch.