Thompson scored four times on six shots, added five hits and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Thompson was just about all of the Sabres' offense Friday. He erased a 2-0 deficit in the second period, then added a go-ahead goal and an empty-netter in the third to finish off an excellent performance. It's not the best game of his career -- he had a five-goal effort Dec. 7, 2022 versus the Blue Jackets -- but it was easily Thompson's best game this season. He's up to 26 goals, 49 points, 226 shots on net, 72 hits and a minus-3 rating through 63 appearances.