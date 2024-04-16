Thompson (lower body) will not return to Monday's game against Tampa Bay.

Thompson recorded just one shot in 3:11 of ice time before leaving Monday's game. It was the Sabres final game of the 2023-24 campaign, so the 26-year-old will end the season with 29 goals and 56 points through 71 appearances. The team should have an update on the severity of his injury, but he'll have the whole offseason to heal.