Thompson (undisclosed) is unlikely to play Tuesday against Nashvile, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Head coach Mike Yeo revealed after practice Monday that Thompson is still "dinged up," and found it "hard to believe he's a player for us tomorrow." Unless his recovery rapidly advances, that would mark three straight contests that Thompson's malady has kept him in the press box, and Chris Thorburn will likely continue skating in his stead.