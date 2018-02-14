Blues' Tage Thompson: Sent to AHL affiliate
The Blues assigned Thompson (undisclosed) to AHL San Antonio on Wednesday.
Thompson missed Tuesday's game against the Predators due to an undisclosed injury, but now that he's healthy he'll head to the minors and take on a prominent role up front for AHL San Antonio. The 2016 first-round pick has been productive in the bus league this season, racking up eight goals and 18 points in 26 contests.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...