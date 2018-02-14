Play

The Blues assigned Thompson (undisclosed) to AHL San Antonio on Wednesday.

Thompson missed Tuesday's game against the Predators due to an undisclosed injury, but now that he's healthy he'll head to the minors and take on a prominent role up front for AHL San Antonio. The 2016 first-round pick has been productive in the bus league this season, racking up eight goals and 18 points in 26 contests.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories