Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Continues high rate of shots

Tarasenko has two goals, three assists and 21 shots on goal in the last four games.

Tarasenko has fired 239 shots on goal this season -- tied with the Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin -- and second only to the Sharks' Brent Burns. The Russian winger still has just 23 goals (9.6 percent) through 60 games, but he has logged 29 assists and had some of the weight taken off his shoulders with the emergence of Brayden Schenn. Tarasenko is still on pace for over 70 points, and his consistent power-play usage makes him a worthy fantasy starter in most settings.