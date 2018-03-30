Bruins' Brad Marchand: Deposits 34th goal into empty net
Marchand scored his 34th goal of the season to go with an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.
Marchand's empty-netter with 56 seconds remaining sealed the victory for his team while padding his impressive goal total. His 34 goals and 84 points would be closer to the league's leaders if Marchand hadn't been limited to 62 appearances thus far, though some of those absences have been self-inflicted due to suspension. Long considered one of the league's most annoying agitators, Marchand has also turned into one of the NHL's premier scorers in recent years. Now he just needs to permanently lay off the dirty tricks, both for his own good and the safety of his coworkers.
