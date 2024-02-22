Marchand scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.

Marchand tallied early in the second period to put the Bruins ahead 2-1. The winger had gone five games without a goal entering Wednesday. The 35-year-old is up to 26 tallies, 52 points, 151 shots on net, 69 hits, 62 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 57 contests overall. Marchand hasn't slowed down in 2023-24, and he remains a strong fantasy option for both his scoring and agitation skills.