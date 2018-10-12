Bruins' Brad Marchand: Gets first goal of season
Marchand scored his first goal of the season Thursday in a 4-1 win over Edmonton.
It stood as the game winner. Marchand sit in the league's top-10 scorers right now with eight points. He's as automatic as they come, although we'd like to see him fire more than six shots in four games.
