Marchand registered two goals on three shots in the 3-2 home loss to the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Marchand led all forwards with 20:22 TOI, had a hit, 2 PIM and a plus-2 rating. With his team down 2-0, he attempted a heroic comeback scoring twice in the third period to tie the game. The Boston captain lit the lamp twice in a six minute span on two accurate wristers to beat Spencer Martin. The comeback was to no avail as Jordan Martinook scored the game winner before the game could go into overtime. In Marchand's last six games he has scored six goals on 18 shots, added three assists and provided nine hits.