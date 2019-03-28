Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Gets going with B's
Coyle built a three-game point streak with an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.
After only two points in his first 13 games with the B's, the Massachusetts-native has found the score sheet in his last three games. Coyle -- and the rest of the Bruins depth -- has found a new gear as the team gets healthy. Although head coach Bruce Cassidy shuffled the lines throughout the game, Coyle remained as the third line center with second unit power-play time. With the top six providing almost all of the offense, Coyle won't have much of an offensive impact going forward.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...