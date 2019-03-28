Coyle built a three-game point streak with an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

After only two points in his first 13 games with the B's, the Massachusetts-native has found the score sheet in his last three games. Coyle -- and the rest of the Bruins depth -- has found a new gear as the team gets healthy. Although head coach Bruce Cassidy shuffled the lines throughout the game, Coyle remained as the third line center with second unit power-play time. With the top six providing almost all of the offense, Coyle won't have much of an offensive impact going forward.