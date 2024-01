Coyle posted a goal with an assist in Monday's 4-1 home win against the Jets.

Coyle's 17th goal of the season at 18:26 of the first period stood up as the game-winning goal, which was his second straight game with a GWG, and his third time in four outings with a game winner. He has been on fire lately, going for three goals and eight points with a plus-7 rating across a five-game point streak. He'll look to add to his totals Wednesday night against the visiting Hurricanes.