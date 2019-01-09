Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Could return Saturday
McAvoy (lower body) could rejoin the lineup for Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
McAvoy took part in Wednesday's practice session, though he was spotted working on the extra pairing with Steven Kampfer. It appears the 21-year-old blueliner will take in another practice or two before making an attempt at returning. Prior to the injury, McAvoy had posted a hot start to 2018-19, notching 11 points -- one goal and 10 assists -- in addition to a plus-4 rating through 17 games.
