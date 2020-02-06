Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Finally gets in goal column
McAvoy scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
McAvoy picked a great time to get his first goal of the campaign, beating Robin Lehner 1:19 into overtime to win the game. It's the defenseman's 20th point of the year. He's added 76 shots on goal, 111 hits, 104 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 52 contests.
