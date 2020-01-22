Bruins' Danton Heinen: Snags helper
Heinen picked up an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.
The helper is Heinen's sixth point in his last eight games. The Bruins have had trouble getting offense from their depth this season and Heinen is certainly being looked at as someone who should be producing more. He is on pace to match last season's 34 points despite putting up an impressive 47 points in his rookie season.
