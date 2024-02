Forbort missed a team meeting and won't be in the lineup against Seattle on Monday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Forbort has yet to register a point in 14 games since returning from a long-term injury, so his absence Monday is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy managers. The blueliner registers plenty of hits and blocked shots, so he could offer some value in certain deeper formats. With Forbort out, Kevin Shattenkirk will enter the lineup.