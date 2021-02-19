DeBrusk scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

It was a night of long-overdue firsts, as Kyle Palmieri finally scored his first two goals of the season for New Jersey and DeBrusk answered with his first tally of 2020-21. The 24-year-old winger recorded at least 16 goals and 35 points in each of his first three seasons, but he has just three points through 10 appearances and 15 team games. Perhaps finally seeing the puck cross the goal line will help DeBrusk break out of his early slump.