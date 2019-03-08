Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Foot issue not considered serious
The Bruins are hopeful that DeBrusk (left foot) can return to action as soon as this weekend, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
That's not a lock to occur, but coach Bruce Cassidy noted Friday that DeBrusk's foot issue isn't considered major, adding that the surging winger "might be ready Saturday, it might be a week, but I don't believe it's anything noteworthy that's going to keep him out for an extended period of time." Karson Kuhlman, who was called up Thursday to fill in for DeBrusk, was sent back to the AHL on Friday, but it's possible he could be summoned by the big club again if DeBrusk isn't cleared for Saturday contest against the Senators.
