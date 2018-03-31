Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Playing Saturday
As expected, DeBrusk (upper body) will rejoin the lineup Saturday against the Panthers, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
DeBrusk's will play on the left wing alongside David Krejci and Ryan Donato in his return to the lineup, looking to add to his 39 points -- 14 goals and 25 assists -- as part of an impressive rookie campaign. He should also retake his usual spot on the second power-play unit after missing eight straight games.
