DeBrusk was a healthy scratch for Saturday's 4-1 loss to Toronto.

After notching four points in his first four games, DeBrusk has cooled off since only notching a goal and an assist in his last 11 games. The 21-year-old has good offensive creativity and deception, which he showcased last season in the minors notching 49 points in 74 games, but still needs to carve his role on an injury riddled Bruins team.