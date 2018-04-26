Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Tallies two goals
DeBrusk scored two goals, including the game winner, in a 7-4 win over the Maple Leafs in Wednesday's Game 7.
DeBrusk was consistent through this series, as he notched a point in six of the seven games. However, this was his first multi-point game of the series, and it came at a great time. The rookie started 70.0 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone this season, which is certainly helpful when it comes to racking up fantasy points.
