Halak will start in Game 4 versus the Lightning on Saturday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

The last two games haven't gone in Halak's favor, and he was yanked in Game 3 after letting up four goals on 16 shots. With a couple of days of rest under his belt, Halak will look to get back on track and even the series Saturday. Halak features high fantasy upside in this matchup since the Lightning have recorded 30 or more shots on net in every game this series.