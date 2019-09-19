Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Patrolling crease Thursday

Halak will start between the pipes in Thursday's exhibition matchup with the Flyers, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Halak didn't see any ice time in the postseason, but he finished the 2018-19 regular season with a hot hand, going 4-1-0 and posting a 2.40 GAA and .911 save percentage in his last five appearances, including a 26-save shutout against Minnesota in his last game April 4. Overall, the 34-year-old appeared in 40 games last season, earning a 22-11-4 record to pair with a 2.34 GAA and .922 save percentage. Halak figures to see a similar rotational role behind Tuukka Rask in 2019-20.