Halak made 26 stops in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Boston fell behind 2-0 early in the second period, but Halak came up big down the stretch and didn't allow another puck to get past him as the Bruins made their comeback. He even got credit for the secondary assist on David Krejci's game-winner. Halak has only lost once all season in regulation, back on Oct. 10, and he's gotten the Bruins at least one point in the standings in eight straight starts, going 5-0-3 with a 2.55 GAA and .923 save percentage over that stretch.