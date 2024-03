Ullmark stopped 30 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Senators.

The Bruins never trailed in the game once David Pastrnak staked the team to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Ullmark has won three straight starts and has only one regulation loss in his last 11, going 5-1-1 with a 2.30 GAA and .917 save percentage. The 30-year-old netminder sits one win short of reaching 20 for the third straight campaign.