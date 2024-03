Ullmark is set to start on the road against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, per Joe Pohoryles of The Hockey News.

Ullmark has a 19-8-7 record, 2.66 GAA and .913 save percentage in 35 appearances this year. He turned aside 26 of 29 shots en route to a 3-2 loss to Philadelphia in his last start Saturday. The Lightning, who rank sixth offensively with 3.48 goals per game, figure to be a challenging opponent for Ullmark.