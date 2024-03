Ullmark will guard the road goal Saturday against the Flyers, according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.

Ullmark has stopped 85 of 89 shots during his three-game winning streak. Through 34 appearances this season, he has provided a 19-7-7 record with a 2.64 GAA and a .913 save percentage. Philadelphia ranks 22nd in the league this campaign with 2.91 goals per contest.