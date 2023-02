Per David Alter of Sports Illustrated, Ullmark was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to guard the road goal versus the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Ullmark played pretty well in his last start Sunday against Carolina, stopping 32 of 35 shots, but he still came away with a loss due to poor goal support from his teammates. He'll try to snap his personal two-game losing streak in a rough road matchup with a Toronto team that's 20-4-4 at home this season.