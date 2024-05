Geekie scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 6.

Geekie tallied in the final second of the game, but it only served to break up Joseph Woll's shutout. Through six playoff outings, Geekie has two goals, one assist, nine shots on net, 15 hits and an even plus-minus rating. The 25-year-old continues to feature in a top-six role, though his offense hasn't matched that usage.