Geekie scored three goals in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Golden Knights.

The 25-year-old struck twice in the first period before tipping home a David Pastrnak shot late in the second, giving Geekie his first career hat trick. That equals his goal total from his prior 23 games combined, and while he's already put together a career-best campaign, Geekie's 13 goals and 30 points through 55 contests limit his fantasy appeal to deeper formats.