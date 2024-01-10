Geekie produced two power-play assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Geekie has remained in a top-line role and thrived there to begin January, posting two goals and four helpers over five contests this month. The 25-year-old helped out on goals by David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk in this contest. Geekie is up to 20 points (six on the power play), 61 shots on net, 28 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 34 appearances. He's on pace to shatter his career high of 28 points, a mark he achieved in 69 outings last season.