Geekie scored a power-play goal on his lone shot in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Geekie opened the scoring midway through the first period, ripping a Brad Marchand feed into an open net to give Boston a 1-0 lead. The 25-year-old Geekie is coming off a solid debut campaign in Boston -- he posted 17 goals and 39 points, both career highs, across 76 games, though he was held to just one goal and five points over his final 13 contests.