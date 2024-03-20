Geekie picked up two power-play assists in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Senators.

The 25-year-old center helped set up Justin Brazeau tallies in the second and third periods, the first of which proved to be the game-winner. Geekie has been productive over the last 10 games, racking up six goals and nine points while adding 20 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-3 rating, and four of those points (one goal, three assists) have come with the man advantage.