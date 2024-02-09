Geekie scored a goal on three shots against Vancouver on Thursday, ending a 12-game goal drought.
Geekie also dished out six hits, matching his season high and adding some physicality to the lineup. Following the injury to Matthew Poitras (shoulder), Geekie was shifted into a third-line center role and figures to continue serving in the role for the time being.
More News
-
Bruins' Morgan Geekie: Two assists in overtime loss•
-
Bruins' Morgan Geekie: Three points against Pittsburgh•
-
Bruins' Morgan Geekie: Looking good on top line•
-
Bruins' Morgan Geekie: Supplies only offense in loss•
-
Bruins' Morgan Geekie: Two-point effort Saturday•
-
Bruins' Morgan Geekie: Returns to lineup Friday•