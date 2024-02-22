Geekie scored a power-play goal, logged three hits and added two PIM in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.

Geekie opened the scoring at 2:34 of the first period. The tally got the center to the 10-goal mark for the first time in his career, and he's now at 26 points, two shy of matching his production from 69 contests last season. Geekie has been just okay with three points over eight outings in February while filling a middle-six role.