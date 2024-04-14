Geekie scored a goal on two shots, doled out four hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.

Geekie's third-period marker ended up being the game-winner, his first such goal this season. The 25-year-old had gone 10 games without a goal prior to Saturday, posting four assists in that span. He's enjoyed a career year with 17 goals, 39 points, 129 shots on net, 132 hits and a plus-7 rating through 74 appearances in a middle-six role in his first season with the Bruins.