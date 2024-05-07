Geekie scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 1.

Sergei Bobrovsky poked the puck away on an initial attempt, but Geekie was able to rip home the game-tying goal just 1:07 after Matthew Tkachuk's opening tally. The goal was Geekie's second in his last three games, and the 25-year-old forward has four points through eight playoff contests. He's added 12 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-3 rating while skating in a top-six role during the postseason.