Geekie scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Panthers in Game 5.

The goal was Geekie's second in the last five games, and it gave him four tallies and five points through 12 playoff contests. The 25-year-old has held down a top-six role throughout the postseason, but his contributions tend to be more complementary on offense. He's added 17 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-2 rating.