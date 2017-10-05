Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Gets first-line duty
Spooner is slated to center the team's top line for Opening Night against Nashville on Thursday.
With Boston's bona fide No. 1 centerman Patrice Bergeron out through a lower-body injury, the mercurial Spooner will assume his role for at least the beginning of Monday's tilt. It will be interesting to see how Brad Marchand responds to playing with Spooner, who unlike Marchand's long-time running mate Bergeron, has often been criticized for playing on the perimeter and not being strong enough on the puck. That said, Spooner is a great skater and passer of the puck, so he could flourish playing alongside more talented players than he is used to.
