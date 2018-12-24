Kuraly collected an assist for the second straight game during a 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Sunday.

For only the third time in his career, Kuraly posted points in back-to-back games after scoring a goal against Nashville on Saturday. After initially being pegged as the B's new third-line center, Kuraly was bumped down to the fourth line where he continues to impress in his defensive role. He has eight points in 36 games this season.

