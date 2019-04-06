Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Resumes skating
Kuraly resumed skating Saturday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
Kuraly won't be ready for Game 1 against Toronto, but he'll be considered day-to-day after that contest, so he's clearly trending in the right direction. Once healthy, the 26-year-old American will slot into a bottom-six role for the Bruins.
