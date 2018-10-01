Kuraly is slated to open the season as the Bruins' third-line center WEEI.com reports.

Kuraly was a mainstay on the Bruins' fourth line last season, but he's now slated to fill the third-line void created by the free-agent departure of Riley Nash. To earn the slot, Kuraly beat out youngsters Trent Frederic and Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson. If either of those two catch get hot at the AHL level, a call-up could ensue, but Kuraly should keep the job for at least awhile. His projected linemates are young sharp-shooting Ryan Donato and veteran power forward David Backes. At first glance, Kuraly's fantasy ceiling is modest, but he does have some untapped offensive potential, thanks to his solid skating and ability to cycle to the puck down low.