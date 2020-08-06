Lehkonen dished an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Penguins in Game 3.

Lehkonen swiped a puck away from Penguins goalie Matt Murray to set up Shea Weber for the opening tally in the first period. The helper was Lehkonen's second of the series. Despite being listed on the third line, head coach Claude Julien has given the Finnish winger 19 or more minutes in two of the Canadiens' three games in the playoffs.