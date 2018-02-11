Lehkonen assisted on both goals in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Lehkonen's dogged work on the forecheck set the stage for Montreal's first goal. Later, with goalie Carey Price pulled, he helped set up Jonathan Drouin's game-tying goal that sent the game into overtime. The 22-year-old forward has picked up his scoring pace, having tallied points (three goals, two assists) in three consecutive games.