Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Continues point streak
Lehkonen assisted on both goals in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.
Lehkonen's dogged work on the forecheck set the stage for Montreal's first goal. Later, with goalie Carey Price pulled, he helped set up Jonathan Drouin's game-tying goal that sent the game into overtime. The 22-year-old forward has picked up his scoring pace, having tallied points (three goals, two assists) in three consecutive games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores shortie in loss•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Posts second multi-goal game•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Sets up goal in return Friday•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: On ice for warmups, returns to lineup•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Still on IR•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Nearing return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...