Lehkonen (lower body) has practiced for a week and feels good, but he needs to be cleared by a doctor before he can return to game action, Pat Hickey of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Lehkonen, who hasn't played since Nov. 11, is hoping to be cleared in time for Friday's game in Calgary. He's pitched in five points through 18 games this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories