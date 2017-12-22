Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Nearing return
Lehkonen (lower body) has practiced for a week and feels good, but he needs to be cleared by a doctor before he can return to game action, Pat Hickey of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Lehkonen, who hasn't played since Nov. 11, is hoping to be cleared in time for Friday's game in Calgary. He's pitched in five points through 18 games this season.
