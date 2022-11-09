Gallagher registered two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win against Detroit.

Gallagher had just two goals and three points in 12 games before Tuesday's contest. He averaged 14:20 of ice time in those 12 games and only logged 11:12 in Tuesday's victory. At his height in 2017-18, Gallagher had 33 goals and 52 points in 82 games, but his offensive production has declined significantly since then and his limited role makes a serious comeback doubtful.