Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: At abrasive best in win

Gallagher scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over Pittsburgh.

He was at his abrasive best. Gallagher laid three hits and fired six shots Saturday. He now has 11 hits and 13 shots in four games. Gallagher has the potential to deliver 50 points, 100 hits and close to 300 shots. He's a specialty-league stud, especially if he repeats his 31-goal heroics from 2017-18.