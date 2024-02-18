Gallagher had one blocked shot over 10:14 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Washington.

Gallagher played his second game since serving a five-game suspension. In both contests, the forward skated on the fourth line. While Gallagher still holds a sliver of value as part of the second power-play unit, the 31-year-old has just four points (three goals, one assist) over his last 19 games and four power-play points for the season.